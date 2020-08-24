Trump’s attack on the U.S. Postal Service is even worse than you’ve heard – with special guest Roscoe Woods

Roscoe Woods on Twitter: @BlueLapeer

Question for Post Master (from my sister-in-law who works at the PO): Why is the PMG segregating 1st class flats mail out of the mail stream and not allowing the process of the mail on the machines that can run the mail at 30,000 pieces an hour? — Dr. Tara L. Conley (@taralconley) August 21, 2020

Someone has some serious explaining to do! 👀 #SaveThePostOffice https://t.co/uNXoPKSuoU — APWU National (@APWUnational) August 22, 2020

Help Progressives Everywhere help Massachusetts progressive Alex Morse win his primary in MA-01 by clicking HERE.

As @AlexBMorse told me, the local media has a cozy relationship with the 32-year incumbent and is willing to overlook how little he does for the region. Help a real progressive topple a corrupt incumbent in Congress next week. https://t.co/WezfJlbUxO https://t.co/BWPdp3a6gY — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 22, 2020

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Inside Alex Morse’s Final Push to Topple Wall Street’s Favorite Democrat

Eoin Higgins, Daniel Boguslaw, Ryan Grim at The Intercept: Effort to spread Alex Morse accusations was wider thabn previously known

Check out Jordan’s exciting new project, AbsenteeBallots.info

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins