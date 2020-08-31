They didn’t follow the money – with very special guest Marcy Wheeler

Marcy Wheeler on Twitter: @emptywheel

Marcy Wheeler’s website: EmptyWheel.net

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: Running thread of EmptyWheel’s running threads on the SSCI Report

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: SSCI’S timidity on the Trump Tower Moscow

Jack Goldsmith and Nathaniel Sobel at Lawfare: The Durham Investigation: What We Know and What It Means

Help Progressives Everywhere help Anton Andrew win his primary in PA-160 as well as other Pennsylvania progressives by clicking HERE.

Check out Jordan’s exciting new project, AbsenteeBallots.info

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins