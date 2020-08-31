Podcast — August 31, 2020 at 9:01 am

They didn’t follow the money – with very special guest Marcy Wheeler

by

Marcy Wheeler on Twitter: @emptywheel

Marcy Wheeler’s website: EmptyWheel.net

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: Running thread of EmptyWheel’s running threads on the SSCI Report

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: SSCI’S timidity on the Trump Tower Moscow

Jack Goldsmith and Nathaniel Sobel at Lawfare: The Durham Investigation: What We Know and What It Means

Eclectablog Author: Chris Savage
