Podcast — August 17, 2020 at 9:19 am

The thin clerk line that will save democracy – with special guest Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum

by

Barb Byrum on Twitter: @BarbByrum

Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman and Nicky Robertson at CNN: Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of mail-in voting

Adam Clark Estes at Vox: What’s wrong with the mail – As November nears, the Postal Service is facing a crisis that could interfere with the election

Jon Queally at Moyers on Democracy: ‘Friday Night Massacre’ at US Postal Service as Postmaster General — a Major Trump Donor — Ousts Top Officials

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Eclectablog Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
