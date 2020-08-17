The thin clerk line that will save democracy – with special guest Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum

Barb Byrum on Twitter: @BarbByrum
Ellie Kaufman, Marshall Cohen, Jason Hoffman and Nicky Robertson at CNN: Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of mail-in voting
Adam Clark Estes at Vox: What’s wrong with the mail – As November nears, the Postal Service is facing a crisis that could interfere with the election
Jon Queally at Moyers on Democracy: ‘Friday Night Massacre’ at US Postal Service as Postmaster General — a Major Trump Donor — Ousts Top Officials
Trump and the GOP’s war on the USPS and democracy make voting early essential.
So I launched https://t.co/PuZhF28rRe, which has all the information, dates, and apps for all 50 states (and DC).
Check it and spread the word: https://t.co/PuZhF28rRe
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 16, 2020
Reposting here- @Progressives50 created a guide to absentee/early voting in 50 states + DC! #ElectionTwitter do your thing- https://t.co/SkHr2eV8EZ
— Leah Schneck (@leah_s_25) August 17, 2020
