Podcast — August 3, 2020 at 7:34 am

The crisis that made Trump possible – with special guest Ari Berman

by

Ari Berman on Twitter: @AriBerman

Buy Ari’s book Give Us The Ballot HERE.

Ari Berman at Mother Jones: Hidden Figures: How Donald Trump Is Rigging the Census

Timothy E. Wirth & Tom Rogers at Newsweek: How Trump Could Lose the Election—And Still Remain President

