10,000 ballots in Michigan – with special guest MDP Chair Lavora Barnes

Lavora Barnes on Twitter: @LavoraBarnes

Michigan Democratic Party on Twitter: @MichiganDems

Michigan Democratic Party’s website: MichiganDems.com

Support the Michigan Democratic Party by clicking HERE.

Volunteer with the Michigan Democratic Party by clicking HERE.

Help Progressives Everywhere flip the most flippable state in the country, North Carolina, by clicking HERE.

Took a deep dive into Arizona's elections, where Democrats have a great chance to flip the State House for the first time since *1966*.

A few GOP QAnon believers may sink their own party.

If Dems win in AZ, Biden will be president. https://t.co/kwJyRcpJy4

— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 10, 2020