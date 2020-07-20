Teachers – The DeVos antidote — with special guest Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson on Twitter: @MRobmused
Mitchell Robinson at Eclectablog: Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste: Michigan Ed Reform Edition
Mitchell Robinson at Eclectablog: Betsy DeVos Isn’t Serious About Reopening Schools: Here’s How We Know
I’d rather lose a semester than a single student or colleague.
— Mitchell "Wear a Mask or Live Online" Robinson (@mrobmused) July 9, 2020
THREAD
"…Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blasted education leaders who won’t accept risk and 'gave up and didn’t try' to launch summer instruction."
That's right. While the nation's students, teachers, and families were thrown into the chaos of…
1/
— Mitchell "Wear a Mask or Live Online" Robinson (@mrobmused) July 9, 2020
Help Progressives Everywhere help support organizations fighting for the expansion of voting rights by clicking HERE.
John Lewis devoted his entire life to the fight for equality and equity. To honor his legacy, I’ve made it easy to donate to voter rights groups like @fairfightaction, @BlackVotersMtr & others continuing that fight.
Read: https://t.co/mwYwyGdn5w
Donate: https://t.co/GN25lwfsSc
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) July 20, 2020
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS