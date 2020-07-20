Teachers – The DeVos antidote — with special guest Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson on Twitter: @MRobmused

Mitchell Robinson at Eclectablog: Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste: Michigan Ed Reform Edition

Mitchell Robinson at Eclectablog: Betsy DeVos Isn’t Serious About Reopening Schools: Here’s How We Know

I’d rather lose a semester than a single student or colleague. — Mitchell "Wear a Mask or Live Online" Robinson (@mrobmused) July 9, 2020

THREAD "…Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blasted education leaders who won’t accept risk and 'gave up and didn’t try' to launch summer instruction."

That's right. While the nation's students, teachers, and families were thrown into the chaos of… 1/ — Mitchell "Wear a Mask or Live Online" Robinson (@mrobmused) July 9, 2020

John Lewis devoted his entire life to the fight for equality and equity.

