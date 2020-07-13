Don’t let John Roberts fool you – with special guest Univ. of Michigan law professor Leah Litman

Leah Litman on Twitter: @LeahLitman

Leah Litman’s Strict Scrutiny podcast is at StrictScutinyPodcast.com

The Strict Scrutiny podcast on Twitter: @StrictScrutiny_

Leah Litman at the Take Care blog: June Medical As The New Casey

Richard Hasen & Leah Litman at the Georgetown Law Journal: Thin and Thick Conceptions of the Nineteenth Amendment Right to Vote and Congress’s Power to Enforce It

Josh Gerstein & Kyle Cheney at Politico: Supreme Court splits on Trump tax cases, potentially shielding returns until after election

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins