Podcast — July 13, 2020 at 10:01 am

Don’t let John Roberts fool you – with special guest Univ. of Michigan law professor Leah Litman

by

Leah Litman at the Take Care blog: June Medical As The New Casey

Richard Hasen & Leah Litman at the Georgetown Law Journal: Thin and Thick Conceptions of the Nineteenth Amendment Right to Vote and Congress’s Power to Enforce It

Josh Gerstein & Kyle Cheney at Politico: Supreme Court splits on Trump tax cases, potentially shielding returns until after election

