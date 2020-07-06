A conversation with prison abolitionist Miriame Kaba

The original podcast where this interview was aired is HERE.
Mariame Kaba’s personal website: MariameKaba.com
Mariame Kaba on Twitter: @PrisonCulture
Mariame Kaba at The New Inquiry: Free Us All
Info on the Prison Industrial Complex (PIC) at Mariame Kaba’s site U.S. Prison Culture: What is the PIC?
Info on Abolition and the Prison Industrial Complex at CriticalResistance.org: What is the PIC? What is Abolition?
The #FreeBresha website: FreeBresha.wordpress.com
The #SurvivedAndPunished website: SurvivedAndPunished.org
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
