Fixing the Injustice System – with special guest Eli Savit

We're not seeing bail funds for the protesters in Washington DC.

Want to know why?

Because DC got rid of cash bail 28 years ago.

And crime hasn't risen. And the sky hasn't fallen.

Cash bail is immoral and doesn't protect public safety. End it. https://t.co/2CSJKWpvEq

— Eli Savit (@EliNSavit) June 4, 2020