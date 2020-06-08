Fixing the Injustice System – with special guest Eli Savit

Eli Savit on Twitter: @EliNSavit
Eli Savit’s website: Eli2020.com
We're not seeing bail funds for the protesters in Washington DC.
Want to know why?
Because DC got rid of cash bail 28 years ago.
And crime hasn't risen. And the sky hasn't fallen.
Cash bail is immoral and doesn't protect public safety. End it. https://t.co/2CSJKWpvEq
— Eli Savit (@EliNSavit) June 4, 2020
Make a donation to Eli’s campaign by clicking HERE.
Help Progressives Everywhere help elect Mondaire Jones in New York’s 17th district by clicking HERE.
Click HERE to donate to bail funds across the country to help protestors deal with cash bail.
With over $800,000 raised for bail funds in 72 hours, I’ve launched a free newsletter highlighting ways to help protestors with donations for on-the-ground supplies and grassroots organizations doing the long-term work to end systemic racism. Check it: https://t.co/VAfORsChwj
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 4, 2020
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS