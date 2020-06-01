A future worth making – with special guest communications specialist Anat Shenker-Osorio

Anat Shenker-Osorio on Twitter: @anatosaurus

An integral part of breaking the hold the wealthiest and most powerful have is simply believing we can. Right now, all bets are off. So let's clear the tables. #WeMakeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/kUNBXSyVkT — Anat Shenker-Osorio (@anatosaurus) May 9, 2020

Help Progressives Everywhere help grassroots organizations working for racial justice and justice for George Floyd by clicking HERE. Click HERE to donate to bail funds across the country to help protestors deal with cash bail.

In less than 24 hours we’ve raised over $10,000 for grassroots black groups fighting for civil rights and bail funds for protestors. Pitch in and give whatever you can here, all in one place: https://t.co/zjXJxGB6sv#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorge — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 31, 2020

