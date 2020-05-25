Trump reminds you to vote by mail — with special guest Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson

Jocelyn Benson on Twitter: @JocelynBenson
Purchase Jocelyn Benson’s book State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process HERE.
Todd Spangler at The Detroit Free Press: Secretary of State: All Michigan voters will get absentee ballot applications at home
Annie Reneau at Upworthy: Trump tried to troll Michigan’s Secretary of State on voting laws. It didn’t end well for him.
Jon King at WHMI: Livingston County Clerk Says Secretary Of State “Blatantly Disregarded” Law
Help Progressives Everywhere help elect Alex Morse to Congress in Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District HERE.
Sign up for Jordan’s newsletter Pandemic Stories HERE.
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS