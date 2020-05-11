Letting the vulnerable die – with special guest Sawyer Hackett, spokesperson for Sec. Julián Castro

Sawyer Hackett on Twitter: @SawyerHackett
Sec. Castro on Twitter: @JulianCastro
Democrats can’t win in 2020 without Latino voters—and we can’t start organizing Latino communities in October.
Support @latinovictoryus and help mobilize Latino voters. https://t.co/L5zzmi2Sud
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 4, 2020
Increased policing has often meant disproportionate policing of Black and Brown people—“social distance enforcement” is no different.
The Democratic Party shouldn’t be shy about prioritizing police reform. https://t.co/SgDwfdt0DE
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 7, 2020
David M. Perry’s interview with Julián Castro at Gen: How the Government Can Avoid a Housing Catastrophe.
Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50
Help Progressives Everywhere pass progressive ballot initiatives around the country by clicking HERE and to support service workers and artists impacted by the coronavirus epidemic by clicking HERE.
Sign up for Jordan’s newsletter Pandemic Stories HERE.
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS