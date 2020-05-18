Don’t just praise the heroes, PAY the heroes – with special guest U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Senator Gary Peters on Twitter: @GaryPeters and @SenGaryPeters
Peters Announces Coronavirus “Heroes Fund” Proposal, Calls for $25,000 Pay Increase for Essential Workers on Frontlines of Pandemic Response
Peters: Air Force Must Immediately Prioritize PFAS Cleanup Efforts at Former Wurtsmith Base in Oscoda
Make a donation to make sure Gary Peters keeps his seat in the U.S. Senate at PetersForMichigan.com.
Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50
Help Progressives Everywhere help elect Kayser Enneking, a candidate for the State House of Representatives in Florida’s 21st House District HERE and to support service workers and artists impacted by the coronavirus epidemic by clicking HERE.
Sign up for Jordan’s newsletter Pandemic Stories HERE.
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS