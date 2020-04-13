Why is COVID-19 so deadly for Black people? wsg Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Twitter: @LtGovGilchrist

More than 40% of coronavirus deaths in Michigan have been Black residents, yet our state’s Black population is only 14%. That’s why I’m leading the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to tackle this injustice now and in the future. #StandTALL pic.twitter.com/E7d68Xjkhy — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) April 9, 2020

For information about how you can help during this pandemic, go to Michigan.gov/FightCovid19

Essential thread on the disparate impact COVID-19 is having on Black Americans:

Black journalists have repeatedly asked for race-inclusive data on coronavirus but people keep wondering why we want to inject race into a global pandemic. Here's a list of reasons: — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) April 5, 2020

Stacey Patton at The Washington Post: The pathology of American racism is making the pathology of the coronavirus worse

Leilani Jordan, a grocery worker, died at age 27 from Covid-19. She said her store provided neither gloves, nor hand sanitizer. She continued working because she wanted to help people. Her mother received Leilani's last paycheck: it was just $20.64.https://t.co/41wtF8tzF9 — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) April 12, 2020

Risa Lavizzo-Mourey and David Williams at U.S. News & World Report: Being Black Is Bad for Your Health

Robert Samuels at The Washington Post: Covid-19 is ravaging black communities. A Milwaukee neighborhood is figuring out how to fight back.

