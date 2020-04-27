A terrifying gift – with special guest historian and journalist David M. Perry

David M. Perry on Twitter: @Lollardfish

David M. Perry at CNN.com: Today’s biggest act of patriotic love

David M. Perry’s interview with Julián Castro at Gen is HERE.

Other good historians to follow on Twitter are Monica H. Green (@MonicaMedHist)and Matt Gabriele (@Prof_Gabriele.)

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Help Progressives Everywhere elect progressives everywhere, especially those running against Republicans who are being especially shitty during the COVID-19 pandemic by clicking HERE and to support service workers and artists impacted by the coronavirus epidemic by clicking HERE.

The Confederate flag should never be worn, especially by an elected official. Don't split hairs on this w/ excuses about flags vs. bandanas. It dishonors our fellow Michiganders. It dishonors the battle flags in our rotunda. It dishonors our state.https://t.co/7m4S0wUNaA — Jeff Irwin (@JeffMIrwin) April 24, 2020

Sign up for Jordan’s newsletter Pandemic Stories HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins