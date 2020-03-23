Podcast — March 23, 2020 at 6:02 am

“They literally made stuff up” – with Trump EPA whistleblower Jeff Alson

by

Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic: ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’ – The Trump administration’s attempt to kill one of America’s strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle.

Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis at The Washington Post: Trump promised his mileage standards would make cars cheaper and safer. New documents raise doubts about that.

Coral Davenport at The New York Times: Trump’s Path to Weaker Fuel Efficiency Rules May Lead to a Dead End

