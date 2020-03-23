“They literally made stuff up” – with Trump EPA whistleblower Jeff Alson

Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic: ‘We Knew They Had Cooked the Books’ – The Trump administration’s attempt to kill one of America’s strongest climate policies has been a complete debacle.

Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis at The Washington Post: Trump promised his mileage standards would make cars cheaper and safer. New documents raise doubts about that.

Coral Davenport at The New York Times: Trump’s Path to Weaker Fuel Efficiency Rules May Lead to a Dead End

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Help Progressives Everywhere elect responsible Democratic U.S. Senators who will be an asset during a global pandemic by clicking HERE and to support service workers and artists impacted by the coronavirus epidemic by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins