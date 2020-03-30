The fight to vote – with special guest elections attorney Marc E. Elias

Marc E. Elias on Twitter: @marceelias
Marc’s “four pillars to safeguard voting rights with vote by mail“:
- Postage must be free or prepaid by the government
- Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must count
- Signature matching laws need to be reformed to protect voters
- Community organizations should be permitted to help collect and deliver voted, sealed ballots
