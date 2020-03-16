Podcast — March 16, 2020 at 7:01 am

An inexplicable failure – with special guest Jeff Hauser

by

Jeff Hauser on Twitter: @JeffHauser

The Revolving Door Project on Twitter: @RevolvingDoorDC

The Revolving Door Project’s website: RDPdev1901.bpbuild.com

Jeff Hauser & Eleanor Eagan at The Daily Beast: Trump is Screwing Up His Response to the Coronavirus. House Democrats are Screwing Up their Response to Trump.

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Help Progressives Everywhere elect responsible Democrat legislators who will be an asset during a global pandemic by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Eclectablog Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast