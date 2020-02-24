Why Mike Bloomberg is not Rick Snyder according Mark Schauer

Mark Schauer on Twitter: @MarkSchauer

Mark Schauer’s group Winning Connections on Twitter: @WinConInc

Craig Mauger at The Detroit News: Bloomberg endorsed by ex-Rep. Schauer after spending against him in 2014

Michael Grunwald at Politico: Inside the war on coal – How Mike Bloomberg, red-state businesses, and a lot of Midwestern lawyers are changing American energy faster than you think.

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Help Progressives Everywhere elect Luisa Wakeman in Georgia’s 43rd House District by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins