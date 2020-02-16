We CAN have nice things – with communications specialist Anat Shenker-Osorio

The winter 2020 Eclectablog/The GOTMFV Show podcast fundraiser is in progress. To support our important work, please click HERE.
Anat Shenker-Osorio on Twitter: @anatosaurus
Anat’s Brave New Words podcast page is HERE.
Anat’s communications company is ASO Communications.
Karlyn Borysenko on Medium: After Attending a Trump Rally, I Realized Democrats Are Not Ready For 2020
Ruy Teixeira at The Washington Post: No, radical policies won’t drive election-winning turnout
Jason Sattler at USA Today: Moderate Democrats have a duty to consider Sanders. He has a clear path to beating Trump.
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50
Help Progressives Everywhere elect progressive … everywhere … by clicking HERE.
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS