The president is mobbed up – with special guest Marcy Wheeler

Marcy Wheeler on Twitter: @EmptyWheel

Marcy Wheeler’s website: EmptyWheel.net

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: Propaganda and flattery: Jack Posobiec parrots Adam Schiff’s case for impeachment

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: How many other grifters and spies have incredibly damning recordings of Donald Trump?

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Help Progressives Everywhere turn New York bluer by clicking HERE and making a donation to help Erica Vladimer in NY-12.

Help Progressives Everywhere help us raise $10,000 for Run For Something by Super Tuesday by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins