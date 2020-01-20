Putting sexism on blast — with special guest Susan Demas, Editor-in-Chief of Michigan Advance

Read @LOLGOP’s explanation about WHY we’re raising $10,000 for Run for Something in his piece “Unfortunately, money still matters a lot in politics. Here’s how to make the most of yours.” Then please consider making a donation to help young, down-ticket progressives all across America.
Allison Donahue at Michigan Advance: I tried to interview Sen. Peter Lucido. He told me a group of schoolboys ‘could have a lot of fun’ with me.
Allison Donahue’s important thread on Twitter:
Thank you all for the support. I promise I will collect my thoughts soon, but I will say this:
I didn’t want to stand up for myself after that. It’s awkward and in rare cases is it ever taken well and the comments apologized for.
But I’ve stayed silent before.
— Allison R. Donahue (@donahual) January 15, 2020
Also Allison Donahue on Twitter:
If it is unlikely that I have your cell phone number saved and you need to reach me, please try text or email first.
The prank calls have started and I don’t feel incredibly safe answering random calls.
— Allison R. Donahue (@donahual) January 16, 2020
Brian Johnston at The Oakland Press: Lucido apologizes for ‘misunderstanding’ over sexist remarks to reporter
Paul Egan and Kathleen Gray at the Detroit Free Press: Sen. Peter Lucido changes story on sexist remark, now says he was misquoted
Charlie Langton at Fox 2 Detroit: Sen. Ludico says female reporter ‘misquoted’ him about inappropriate comment
The BBC: Allison Donahue: US lawmaker Peter Lucido probed for comments to reporter
Brittney McNamara at Teen Vogue: Young Reporter Allison Donahue Called Out Michigan Senator Peter Lucido for Sexist Comments
Christine Hauser at The New York Times: Boys Could Have ‘Fun With You,’ Michigan Legislator Tells Reporter
Michigan Public Radio: Sen. Lucido comments reflect “undercurrent in Capitol culture” say statehouse reporters
Julie Hinds at The Detroit Free Press: Mich. senator’s remark to reporter was about sex, power, not harmless small talk
Steve Nealing at Detroit Metro Times: Triggered Trumpers call for violence against Michigan Democrats and Muslims in vile Facebook page
