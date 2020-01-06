Diplomacy in Iran hasn’t failed, Donald Trump has – wsg Stephen Miles from Win Without War

What can and should you say?
This president violates the most basic premise and purpose of his office: To represent Americans and govern for our wellbeing.
— Anat Shenker-Osorio (@anatosaurus) January 4, 2020
Stephen Miles on Twitter: @SPMiles42
Win Without War on Twitter: @WinWithoutWar
Win Without War’s website: WinWithoutWar.org
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50
Help Progressives Everywhere help elect Eliz Markowitz in her TX-28 special election on January 28th by clicking HERE.
Progressives Everywhere website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org
Help Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS