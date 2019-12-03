Podcast — December 3, 2019 at 7:30 am

We have the power to change history – with special guest Wisconsin Dems Chair Ben Wikler

by

Ben Wikler on Twitter: @BenWikler

Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Twitter: @WisDems

Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s website: WisDems.org

Greg Sargent at the Washington Post‘s Plum Line: Wisconsin might decide 2020. A top Democrat explains the huge challenge ahead.

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere on Twitter: @Progressives50

Progressives Everywhere website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Help Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Help Progressives Everywhere support the Working Families Party in New York by clicking HERE.

Denis Slattery at the New York Daily News: Working Families Party slams Cuomo, vows to fight campaign finance reforms limiting third parties

Read about electoral fusion HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Eclectablog Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast